Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Celtic 1.
Celtic suffered opening-day defeat for the first time in 24 years - and Ange Postecoglou's chastening start as manager continued - as Hearts made a winning Scottish Premiership return.
John Souttar scored with 90 seconds left at a raucous Tynecastle to secure the victory after Anthony Ralston's stunning solo strike had cancelled out Gary Mackay-Steven's opener.
A first win for Hearts over Celtic in three years condemned the Glasgow side to a second loss in three games after the midweek Champions League exit.
It means Postecoglou is still searching for a first win, with a Europa League third qualifying round tie in the Czech Republic against FK Jablonec on Thursday next up, before the visit of Dundee next Sunday.
However, after a good League Cup group stage showing, Robbie Neilson's Hearts have now made it five wins from five this season.
Not for a long time had Celtic began a league campaign in such disarray. Off the back of a a trophy-less season, Wednesday's extra-time defeat by Danish league runners-up Midtjylland had opened new wounds.
They arrived in the capital bolstered by new signings Carl Starfelt and Kyogo Furuhashi, and a performance was needed to galvanise an anxious support.
But, less than 10 minutes in, the crisis headlines were already being written after a calamity in the visiting defence.
Josh Ginnelly bore down the right and got past Starfelt all too easily before feeding Liam Boyce. Nir Bitton took the ball away from the Hearts striker, but only knocked it into the path of an unmarked Mackay-Steven, who tapped in at the far post.
Celtic responded by dominating possession. The lively Odsonne Edouard headed into the hands of Craig Gordon, while Callum McGregor and David Turnbull also threatened. But despite hogging the ball, they couldn't unsettle the home side.
And, Hearts may well have opened up a two-goal lead before half-time had Craig Halkett or Michael Smith not put efforts from close range over the bar.
Celtic's nerves were evident. Starfelt was struggling to settle on his debut and Hearts boisterous home support sensed it. But just as Celtic wobbled, a touch of quality levelled the score.
Ralston stepped past Andy Halliday, skipped past the lunges of two more maroon shirts, before guiding a composed left foot finish past Gordon.
It lit up what was already a fascinating game, and both sides still believed victory could be theirs.
Celtic soon had the ball in the net again, though Liel Abada's celebrations were cut short by the assistant's flag for offside against Greg Taylor, who had crossed for the Israeli.
Scott Bain had to claw away Souttar's header as Hearts went close, before Gordon punched clear substitute Ryan Christie's effort.
Japanese forward Furuhashi made his entrance from the bench for Celtic, but it was Hearts who were finishing the stronger of the two, and they got their reward when Souttar rose highest at a free-kick to head home for Hearts.
Yet still the action wasn't over, as Gordon - released by Celtic last summer - made two stunning late saves.
First James Forrest drove into the box but his near-post effort was blocked at point-blank range, then from the resultant corner, the Scotland goalkeeper tipped away Starfelt's header acrobatically.
Man of the match - Beni Baningime
What did we learn?
Celtic had little trouble getting their foot on the ball, but the struggles of last season have yet to be shaken off as they found it hard going in the final third while defensively they have yet to form a solid unit.
Rarely had a side won the Scottish Championship under such a cloud, but Hearts put last season's fan demonstrations behind them with a performance that suggests they are unlikely to be anywhere near a relegation battle this season.
What's next?
Celtic travel to the Czech Republic to face Jablonec on Thursday (16:45 BST) before hosting Dundee on Sunday, while Hearts are next in action on Saturday at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (15:00).
Player of the match
BaningimeBeni Baningime
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
8.39
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number21Player nameGnanduilletAverage rating
7.16
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number12Player nameSoroAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number29Player nameBainAverage rating
3.51
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
3.41
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number22Player nameEdouardAverage rating
3.04
- Squad number17Player nameChristieAverage rating
2.77
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
2.58
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
2.51
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 4Souttar
- 19Halkett
- 3Kingsley
- 2Smith
- 6Baningime
- 16Halliday
- 17Cochrane
- 30GinnellySubstituted forGnanduilletat 77'minutes
- 10Boyce
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forHaringat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 8McEneff
- 13Stewart
- 21Gnanduillet
- 22Henderson
- 27Smith
- 28Pollock
Celtic
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 29Bain
- 56Ralston
- 6Bitton
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 12SoroSubstituted forRogicat 90'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 11AbadaSubstituted forFuruhashiat 79'minutes
- 14TurnbullSubstituted forChristieat 79'minutes
- 49Forrest
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 1Barkas
- 8Furuhashi
- 10Ajeti
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
- 54Montgomery
- 57Welsh
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 5,272
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Celtic 1.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Peter Haring.
Post update
Attempt saved. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Gordon.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).
Post update
Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Ismaila Soro.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Celtic 1. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Smith with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ismaila Soro (Celtic).
Post update
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Post update
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Smith with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Halliday with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).
Post update
Beni Baningime (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard.
- Five new sports at Tokyo 2020: Everything you need to know about the events
- The fight for our attention: How can sport broadcasters make themselves the most attractive option?