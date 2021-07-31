Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2CelticCeltic1

Hearts 2-1 Celtic: John Souttar header claims win for Robbie Neilson's side

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

John Souttar (right) heads home Hearts' late winner
Celtic suffered opening-day defeat for the first time in 24 years - and Ange Postecoglou's chastening start as manager continued - as Hearts made a winning Scottish Premiership return.

John Souttar scored with 90 seconds left at a raucous Tynecastle to secure the victory after Anthony Ralston's stunning solo strike had cancelled out Gary Mackay-Steven's opener.

A first win for Hearts over Celtic in three years condemned the Glasgow side to a second loss in three games after the midweek Champions League exit.

It means Postecoglou is still searching for a first win, with a Europa League third qualifying round tie in the Czech Republic against FK Jablonec on Thursday next up, before the visit of Dundee next Sunday.

However, after a good League Cup group stage showing, Robbie Neilson's Hearts have now made it five wins from five this season.

Not for a long time had Celtic began a league campaign in such disarray. Off the back of a a trophy-less season, Wednesday's extra-time defeat by Danish league runners-up Midtjylland had opened new wounds.

They arrived in the capital bolstered by new signings Carl Starfelt and Kyogo Furuhashi, and a performance was needed to galvanise an anxious support.

But, less than 10 minutes in, the crisis headlines were already being written after a calamity in the visiting defence.

Josh Ginnelly bore down the right and got past Starfelt all too easily before feeding Liam Boyce. Nir Bitton took the ball away from the Hearts striker, but only knocked it into the path of an unmarked Mackay-Steven, who tapped in at the far post.

Celtic responded by dominating possession. The lively Odsonne Edouard headed into the hands of Craig Gordon, while Callum McGregor and David Turnbull also threatened. But despite hogging the ball, they couldn't unsettle the home side.

And, Hearts may well have opened up a two-goal lead before half-time had Craig Halkett or Michael Smith not put efforts from close range over the bar.

Celtic's nerves were evident. Starfelt was struggling to settle on his debut and Hearts boisterous home support sensed it. But just as Celtic wobbled, a touch of quality levelled the score.

Ralston stepped past Andy Halliday, skipped past the lunges of two more maroon shirts, before guiding a composed left foot finish past Gordon.

It lit up what was already a fascinating game, and both sides still believed victory could be theirs.

Celtic soon had the ball in the net again, though Liel Abada's celebrations were cut short by the assistant's flag for offside against Greg Taylor, who had crossed for the Israeli.

Scott Bain had to claw away Souttar's header as Hearts went close, before Gordon punched clear substitute Ryan Christie's effort.

Japanese forward Furuhashi made his entrance from the bench for Celtic, but it was Hearts who were finishing the stronger of the two, and they got their reward when Souttar rose highest at a free-kick to head home for Hearts.

Yet still the action wasn't over, as Gordon - released by Celtic last summer - made two stunning late saves.

First James Forrest drove into the box but his near-post effort was blocked at point-blank range, then from the resultant corner, the Scotland goalkeeper tipped away Starfelt's header acrobatically.

Man of the match - Beni Baningime

Hearts' Beni Baningime takes on Celtic's David Turnbull
Hearts debutant Baningime looked assured in midfield, impressing defensively

What did we learn?

Celtic had little trouble getting their foot on the ball, but the struggles of last season have yet to be shaken off as they found it hard going in the final third while defensively they have yet to form a solid unit.

Rarely had a side won the Scottish Championship under such a cloud, but Hearts put last season's fan demonstrations behind them with a performance that suggests they are unlikely to be anywhere near a relegation battle this season.

What's next?

Celtic travel to the Czech Republic to face Jablonec on Thursday (16:45 BST) before hosting Dundee on Sunday, while Hearts are next in action on Saturday at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (15:00).

Player of the match

BaningimeBeni Baningime

with an average of 8.39

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    8.39

  2. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    7.93

  3. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.81

  4. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    7.76

  5. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.62

  6. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    7.46

  7. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    7.40

  8. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    7.40

  9. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    7.31

  10. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.30

  11. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    7.25

  12. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.17

  13. Squad number21Player nameGnanduillet
    Average rating

    7.16

Celtic

  1. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    4.06

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    3.80

  3. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    3.58

  4. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    3.58

  5. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    3.54

  6. Squad number12Player nameSoro
    Average rating

    3.52

  7. Squad number29Player nameBain
    Average rating

    3.51

  8. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    3.44

  9. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    3.41

  10. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    3.30

  11. Squad number22Player nameEdouard
    Average rating

    3.04

  12. Squad number17Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    2.77

  13. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    2.58

  14. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    2.51

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 4Souttar
  • 19Halkett
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2Smith
  • 6Baningime
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Cochrane
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forGnanduilletat 77'minutes
  • 10Boyce
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forHaringat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 8McEneff
  • 13Stewart
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 22Henderson
  • 27Smith
  • 28Pollock

Celtic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29Bain
  • 56Ralston
  • 6Bitton
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 12SoroSubstituted forRogicat 90'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forFuruhashiat 79'minutes
  • 14TurnbullSubstituted forChristieat 79'minutes
  • 49Forrest
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 1Barkas
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 10Ajeti
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 54Montgomery
  • 57Welsh
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
5,272

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home11
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Celtic 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Celtic 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Peter Haring.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

  8. Post update

    Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Ismaila Soro.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Celtic 1. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Smith with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ismaila Soro (Celtic).

  12. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Smith with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Halliday with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).

  19. Post update

    Beni Baningime (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard.

