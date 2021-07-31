Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

John Souttar (right) heads home Hearts' late winner

Celtic suffered opening-day defeat for the first time in 24 years - and Ange Postecoglou's chastening start as manager continued - as Hearts made a winning Scottish Premiership return.

John Souttar scored with 90 seconds left at a raucous Tynecastle to secure the victory after Anthony Ralston's stunning solo strike had cancelled out Gary Mackay-Steven's opener.

A first win for Hearts over Celtic in three years condemned the Glasgow side to a second loss in three games after the midweek Champions League exit.

It means Postecoglou is still searching for a first win, with a Europa League third qualifying round tie in the Czech Republic against FK Jablonec on Thursday next up, before the visit of Dundee next Sunday.

However, after a good League Cup group stage showing, Robbie Neilson's Hearts have now made it five wins from five this season.

Not for a long time had Celtic began a league campaign in such disarray. Off the back of a a trophy-less season, Wednesday's extra-time defeat by Danish league runners-up Midtjylland had opened new wounds.

They arrived in the capital bolstered by new signings Carl Starfelt and Kyogo Furuhashi, and a performance was needed to galvanise an anxious support.

But, less than 10 minutes in, the crisis headlines were already being written after a calamity in the visiting defence.

Josh Ginnelly bore down the right and got past Starfelt all too easily before feeding Liam Boyce. Nir Bitton took the ball away from the Hearts striker, but only knocked it into the path of an unmarked Mackay-Steven, who tapped in at the far post.

Celtic responded by dominating possession. The lively Odsonne Edouard headed into the hands of Craig Gordon, while Callum McGregor and David Turnbull also threatened. But despite hogging the ball, they couldn't unsettle the home side.

And, Hearts may well have opened up a two-goal lead before half-time had Craig Halkett or Michael Smith not put efforts from close range over the bar.

Celtic's nerves were evident. Starfelt was struggling to settle on his debut and Hearts boisterous home support sensed it. But just as Celtic wobbled, a touch of quality levelled the score.

Ralston stepped past Andy Halliday, skipped past the lunges of two more maroon shirts, before guiding a composed left foot finish past Gordon.

It lit up what was already a fascinating game, and both sides still believed victory could be theirs.

Celtic soon had the ball in the net again, though Liel Abada's celebrations were cut short by the assistant's flag for offside against Greg Taylor, who had crossed for the Israeli.

Scott Bain had to claw away Souttar's header as Hearts went close, before Gordon punched clear substitute Ryan Christie's effort.

Japanese forward Furuhashi made his entrance from the bench for Celtic, but it was Hearts who were finishing the stronger of the two, and they got their reward when Souttar rose highest at a free-kick to head home for Hearts.

Yet still the action wasn't over, as Gordon - released by Celtic last summer - made two stunning late saves.

First James Forrest drove into the box but his near-post effort was blocked at point-blank range, then from the resultant corner, the Scotland goalkeeper tipped away Starfelt's header acrobatically.

Man of the match - Beni Baningime

Hearts debutant Baningime looked assured in midfield, impressing defensively

What did we learn?

Celtic had little trouble getting their foot on the ball, but the struggles of last season have yet to be shaken off as they found it hard going in the final third while defensively they have yet to form a solid unit.

Rarely had a side won the Scottish Championship under such a cloud, but Hearts put last season's fan demonstrations behind them with a performance that suggests they are unlikely to be anywhere near a relegation battle this season.

What's next?

Celtic travel to the Czech Republic to face Jablonec on Thursday (16:45 BST) before hosting Dundee on Sunday, while Hearts are next in action on Saturday at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (15:00).

Celtic Celtic Celtic Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 6 Player name Baningime Average rating 8.39 Squad number 4 Player name Souttar Average rating 7.93 Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 7.81 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay-Steven Average rating 7.76 Squad number 17 Player name Cochrane Average rating 7.62 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 7.46 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 7.40 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 7.40 Squad number 19 Player name Halkett Average rating 7.31 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 7.30 Squad number 16 Player name Halliday Average rating 7.25 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 7.17 Squad number 21 Player name Gnanduillet Average rating 7.16 Celtic Avg Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 4.06 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 3.80 Squad number 49 Player name Forrest Average rating 3.58 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 3.58 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 3.54 Squad number 12 Player name Soro Average rating 3.52 Squad number 29 Player name Bain Average rating 3.51 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 3.44 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 3.41 Squad number 6 Player name Bitton Average rating 3.30 Squad number 22 Player name Edouard Average rating 3.04 Squad number 17 Player name Christie Average rating 2.77 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 2.58 Squad number 18 Player name Rogic Average rating 2.51