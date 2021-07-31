Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ali McCann passed up the game's best chance with a penalty that was too high

Ali McCann blazed a penalty over the bar as St Johnstone opened their Scottish Premiership campaign with a goalless draw at Ross County.

The midfielder was off target from 12 yards after Coll Donaldson had fouled Reece Devine.

Substitute Liam Craig came closest for the visitors, firing against a post late on.

Ross Callachan dragged a first-half effort wide in County's best opportunity.

Regan Charles-Cook was left all alone as he headed over the St Johnstone goal moments before Devine's low shot was deflected wide at the other end in the early stages of the match.

Callachan should have ended the impasse after going beyond his team-mates from midfield and dragging a shot across the face of goal, Charles-Cook not far enough advanced to add a finishing touch from the left side of the box.

With little change coming from St Johnstone's defence, manager Malky Mackay withdrew Dominic Samuel and sent on Oli Shaw moments before the game's biggest talking point.

Devine skilfully brought the ball down near the bye-line and was knocked over by Donaldson, who appealed in vain that his challenge did not constitute a foul.

But it mattered little as McCann got under his shot to let Donaldson and County off the hook.

St Johnstone were now in the ascendancy and Callum Davidson introduced Stevie May and Chris Kane in place of Michael O'Halloran and Callum Hendry.

And it almost paid off as Kane teed up May, whose shot was kept out by Ross Laidlaw and Craig slid in to smack the rebound off the outside of the left-hand post.

May was off target with a last-minute header as both sides settled for a point.

Man of the match - Reece Devine

The left-back was involved in some of Saints' best attacking moves and showed himself an able replacement for the departed Scott Tanser

What did we learn?

Given the penalty miss and the visitors' strong finish, County will be more grateful of the point than St Johnstone.

The league season may only be one game old but this could be one of the most physical matches both teams face.

Referee Colin Steven showed leniency in the early stages but eventually had to start yellow-carding offenders as robust challenges went in.

And the rising free-kick count prevented the match building up any sort of momentum.

What did they say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm delighted with the fact we actually kept a clean sheet, worked hard and got the result in the end.

"It probably was a penalty. It would've been really harsh if the game had been decided by that. It was a very even game. A point each was probably the right result."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It's a hard one. First game of the season, you're always a little bit apprehensive over how it's going to turn out.

"I was pleased with the second-half performance. The penalty miss, that's part of football. I thought it was a penalty. It's just unfortunate we didn't score it. It's just one of those things."

What's next?

St Johnstone enter the European arena on Thursday with the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie with Galatasaray in Turkey (19:00).

Their first home league game of the season is against Motherwell next Sunday, when Ross County visit Hibernian (both 15:00).

Player of the match Laidlaw Ross Laidlaw with an average of 9.46 Ross County Ross County Ross County

St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone Ross County Avg Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 9.46 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 8.39 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 6.57 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 6.40 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 6.21 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 6.20 Squad number 10 Player name Samuel Average rating 6.07 Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 6.03 Squad number 9 Player name Shaw Average rating 5.85 Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 5.80 Squad number 25 Player name Donaldson Average rating 5.78 Squad number 17 Player name Charles-Cook Average rating 5.66 Squad number 6 Player name Paton Average rating 5.06 St Johnstone Avg Squad number 3 Player name Devine Average rating 6.65 Squad number 22 Player name Hendry Average rating 6.64 Squad number 10 Player name Wotherspoon Average rating 6.58 Squad number 19 Player name Rooney Average rating 6.48 Squad number 11 Player name O'Halloran Average rating 6.46 Squad number 4 Player name McCart Average rating 6.32 Squad number 8 Player name Davidson Average rating 6.29 Squad number 1 Player name Clark Average rating 6.01 Squad number 18 Player name McCann Average rating 5.99 Squad number 26 Player name Craig Average rating 5.93 Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 5.70 Squad number 9 Player name Kane Average rating 5.16 Squad number 6 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.05 Squad number 5 Player name Kerr Average rating 4.21