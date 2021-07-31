Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Ross County 0-0 St Johnstone: Ali McCann misses penalty in scrappy draw

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Ali McCann misses a penalty for St Johnstone
Ali McCann passed up the game's best chance with a penalty that was too high

Ali McCann blazed a penalty over the bar as St Johnstone opened their Scottish Premiership campaign with a goalless draw at Ross County.

The midfielder was off target from 12 yards after Coll Donaldson had fouled Reece Devine.

Substitute Liam Craig came closest for the visitors, firing against a post late on.

Ross Callachan dragged a first-half effort wide in County's best opportunity.

Regan Charles-Cook was left all alone as he headed over the St Johnstone goal moments before Devine's low shot was deflected wide at the other end in the early stages of the match.

Callachan should have ended the impasse after going beyond his team-mates from midfield and dragging a shot across the face of goal, Charles-Cook not far enough advanced to add a finishing touch from the left side of the box.

With little change coming from St Johnstone's defence, manager Malky Mackay withdrew Dominic Samuel and sent on Oli Shaw moments before the game's biggest talking point.

Devine skilfully brought the ball down near the bye-line and was knocked over by Donaldson, who appealed in vain that his challenge did not constitute a foul.

But it mattered little as McCann got under his shot to let Donaldson and County off the hook.

St Johnstone were now in the ascendancy and Callum Davidson introduced Stevie May and Chris Kane in place of Michael O'Halloran and Callum Hendry.

And it almost paid off as Kane teed up May, whose shot was kept out by Ross Laidlaw and Craig slid in to smack the rebound off the outside of the left-hand post.

May was off target with a last-minute header as both sides settled for a point.

Man of the match - Reece Devine

Reece Devine
The left-back was involved in some of Saints' best attacking moves and showed himself an able replacement for the departed Scott Tanser

What did we learn?

Given the penalty miss and the visitors' strong finish, County will be more grateful of the point than St Johnstone.

The league season may only be one game old but this could be one of the most physical matches both teams face.

Referee Colin Steven showed leniency in the early stages but eventually had to start yellow-carding offenders as robust challenges went in.

And the rising free-kick count prevented the match building up any sort of momentum.

What did they say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm delighted with the fact we actually kept a clean sheet, worked hard and got the result in the end.

"It probably was a penalty. It would've been really harsh if the game had been decided by that. It was a very even game. A point each was probably the right result."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It's a hard one. First game of the season, you're always a little bit apprehensive over how it's going to turn out.

"I was pleased with the second-half performance. The penalty miss, that's part of football. I thought it was a penalty. It's just unfortunate we didn't score it. It's just one of those things."

What's next?

St Johnstone enter the European arena on Thursday with the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie with Galatasaray in Turkey (19:00).

Their first home league game of the season is against Motherwell next Sunday, when Ross County visit Hibernian (both 15:00).

Player of the match

LaidlawRoss Laidlaw

with an average of 9.46

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 25DonaldsonBooked at 70mins
  • 15Watson
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 2Randall
  • 8Callachan
  • 22Tillson
  • 7SpittalBooked at 67minsSubstituted forPatonat 68'minutes
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 26WhiteBooked at 31mins
  • 10SamuelBooked at 52minsSubstituted forShawat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Paton
  • 9Shaw
  • 11Robertson
  • 21Munro
  • 30Wright
  • 33Williamson
  • 34MacLeman

St Johnstone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Clark
  • 5Kerr
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 19RooneyBooked at 71mins
  • 18McCann
  • 8Davidson
  • 10WotherspoonSubstituted forCraigat 83'minutes
  • 3Devine
  • 11O'HalloranSubstituted forMayat 76'minutes
  • 22HendrySubstituted forKaneat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 7May
  • 9Kane
  • 12Parish
  • 16Muller
  • 23Ballantyne
  • 26Craig
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
1,990

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 0, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 0, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Coll Donaldson (Ross County) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Paton with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone).

  5. Post update

    Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Craig with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Oli Shaw.

  9. Post update

    Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.

  13. Post update

    Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

  15. Post update

    Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christopher Kane.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Craig replaces David Wotherspoon.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Christopher Kane replaces Callum Hendry.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Michael O'Halloran.

  20. Post update

    Coll Donaldson (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

