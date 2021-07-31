Match ends, Dundee 2, St. Mirren 2.
Dundee came from behind twice and survived Max Anderson's sending off to earn a draw against St Mirren on their Scottish Premiership return at Dens.
Eamonn Brophy's early opener for St Mirren was cancelled out by Joe Shaughnessy's own goal.
Jamie McGrath restored the visitors' lead with a disputed penalty after the break, but Jason Cummings tapped home to bring Dundee level.
James McPake's side held on despite Anderson's rash tackle on Brophy.
Both sides played with tempo and pace in an entertaining contest, which came to life after four minutes when Curtis Main flicked on for Brophy to smash St Mirren in front.
The new strike partnership combined well throughout, and both set up one another for further chances in the first half, but Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins made two fine stops.
Cummings, who replaced the injured Danny Mullen after 17 minutes, was denied by Jak Alnwick before Shaughnessy deflected the ball past his own goalkeeper under pressure from Jordan McGhee and Charlie Adam. The latter was booked for his celebration.
A level game at the break was fair, and Dundee were left fuming when Jay Henderson went down under contact from Cummings, and referee Craig Napier pointed to the spot.
Dundee boss James McPake was shown a yellow card for his protests, but he was powerless as the prolific McGrath rolled the ball into the right-hand corner to put St Mirren 2-1 in front.
But Dundee always looked a threat, and produced the best move of the game to get themselves level. Anderson found Jordan Marshall with a sweeping pass up the left, and the full-back squared for Cummings to tap home.
Twenty-year-old Anderson, who was outstanding to this point, showed his naivety when he chopped down Brophy as he prepared to race into the Dundee half on the counter.
That moment of madness left his team-mates up against it for the final 20 minutes, but they responded with some excellent last ditch defending.
However, St Mirren will be disappointed they did not find a winner as both Main and Scott Tanser squandered headed chances from close-range as they pushed hard to snatch victory.
Man of the match - Eamonn Brophy
What did we learn?
St Mirren will feel they should have won, especially having had a man advantage for the final 20 minutes. Goals were hard to come by last season, but Brophy and Main took turns to drop deep and create space in behind for the other to run into.
Their partnership brought the opening goal and further chances and Jim Goodwin will hope it will prove fruitful this campaign. New signing Scott Tanser's delivery from left-back was another positive, but the fact they lost their composure in attack after Anderson's sending off was disappointing.
As for Dundee, they can be pleased with their point given the circumstances. They showed good grit to survive the final 20 minutes and plenty of quality before that, hauling themselves level twice.
Adam and Anderson - before his sending off - showed good composure in midfield and they created plenty of opportunities. Mullen's injury looked serious, which is a blow, but Cummings looked sharp when he came on.
What's next?
Dundee face a trip to Celtic next Sunday (15:00 GMT) as they look to build on a positive start, while St Mirren are at home to Hearts 24 hours earlier.
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Legzdins
- 16ElliottSubstituted forSweeneyat 39'minutes
- 14Ashcroft
- 6McGhee
- 3Marshall
- 24AndersonBooked at 69mins
- 19RobertsonSubstituted forSheridanat 58'minutes
- 26AdamBooked at 44mins
- 18McMullanBooked at 41mins
- 9MullenSubstituted forCummingsat 17'minutes
- 10McGowan
Substitutes
- 5Sweeney
- 11McDaid
- 17McCowan
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 23Sheridan
- 35Cummings
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Alnwick
- 22Fraser
- 4ShaughnessyBooked at 40mins
- 18Dunne
- 12HendersonSubstituted forTaitat 74'minutes
- 7McGrath
- 6Power
- 3Tanser
- 16ErhahonSubstituted forKiltieat 72'minutes
- 10Main
- 9BrophyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forDennisat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 5McCarthy
- 11Kiltie
- 14MacPherson
- 20Dennis
- 23Erwin
- 26Lyness
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 2,300
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
