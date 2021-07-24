Last updated on .From the section Irish

Gartside saved penalties from Killian Phillips and James Clarke

Goalkeeper Nathan Gartside saved two spot-kicks as Derry City beat nine-man Drogheda United 4-2 on penalties in the FAI Cup first round.

Derry substitute Evan McLaughlin scored the decisive penalty in the shootout at Head In The Game Park after a 96th-minute Danny Lafferty penalty had taken the game to extra time at 1-1.

Dinny Corcoran opened the scoring for the hosts just before the break with Derry's Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe missing an early second-half penalty.

Drogheda's Dane Massey was sent off for blocking a James Akintunde shot with his hand for the penalty, and captain James Brown also saw red in the final 10 minutes.

It looked like the nine men were going to hold for a win before Lafferty's last-gasp penalty kept the Candystripes in the tie.

Joe Thompson, Ogedi-Uzokwe, Cameron McJannett and McLaughlin scored in the shootout for Derry, with James Akintunde hitting the crossbar with his spot-kick.

Gartside's saves were from James Clarke and Killian Phillips, with Jake Hyland and Luke Heeney converting their penalties.

Drogheda's opening goal came two minutes into first-half stoppage time when Phillips was given too much space out wide and his low cross was easily converted from close range at the back post by Corcoran.

Drogheda captain James Brown was one of two players sent off

Derry missed a fantastic chance to equalise in the 53rd minute when Ogedi-Uzokwe struck the post with a penalty after Massey was shown a straight red card for a handball.

Akintunde's shot looked to be heading for goal when Massey blocked it with his arm. The defender was sent off but Ogedi-Uzokwe could not capitalise.

Akintunde fired too close to goalkeeper Colin McCabe with a good chance on 70 minutes before Drogheda captain Brown saw red after being given a second booking for diving inside the Derry box.

Further late drama then arrived six minutes into injury time when Luke Heeney fouled Ogedi-Uzokwe in the box and, when the penalty was awarded, Lafferty sent McCabe the wrong way with a confident spot-kick.

Drogheda should have taken the lead with what was the first opportunity of the match in the seventh minute, but Corcoran could not convert a Ronan Murray cross.

Derry threatened for the first time on 18 minutes when, after good approach play by Ogedi-Uzokwe, William Fitzgerald's shot on the turn was saved before Lafferty was not able to find the target with the rebound.