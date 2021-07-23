Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ukrainian winger Marin Shved was unable to make an impact at Celtic

Winger Marian Shved has left Celtic after just three appearances to join KV Mechelen on a three-year deal.

The Ukraine international, who had two years remaining on his Celtic contract, spent last season on loan with the Belgian top-flight club.

The 24-year-old was signed by Celtic in January 2019 from Karpaty Lviv, where he remained on loan for six months.

He did not start a first-team Celtic game, scoring his only goal in a European tie against Nomme Kalju.

