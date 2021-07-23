Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Louise Quinn came up against Manchester City in last season's Champions League for Fiorentina

Birmingham City have signed centre-back Louise Quinn on a two-year contract after she left Italian side Fiorentina.

The Republic of Ireland international, 30, won the Women's Super League in 2018-19 while with former club Arsenal.

Quinn helped Fiorentina finish fourth in Serie A last season and has won 80 caps for her country.

"What the club offers, what it does and what it believes in, it is a battling team and I'm an Irish girl who's always up for a battle," she said. external-link

"When the offer came around I just thought it was a great opportunity for me."

