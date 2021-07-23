Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Harry Bunn made just one appearance in the National League North for York City last season

Scunthorpe United have signed forwards Harry Bunn and Tyrone O'Neill on one-year and two-year deals respectively.

Bunn, 28, has played for Huddersfield, Sheffield United, Bury, Motherwell and most recently, York City during a coronavirus-interrupted 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, O'Neill, 21, joins following his release from Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of last term.

"You can tell he's played at a higher level and has confidence in his ability," boss Neil Cox said of Bunn.

Cox added about O'Neill: "He's a strong lad, holds the ball up and is all about the team, not himself, and that's a really good quality he's bringing to the club."

