Scunthorpe United sign forwards Harry Bunn and Tyrone O'Neill
Scunthorpe United have signed forwards Harry Bunn and Tyrone O'Neill on one-year and two-year deals respectively.
Bunn, 28, has played for Huddersfield, Sheffield United, Bury, Motherwell and most recently, York City during a coronavirus-interrupted 2020-21 season.
Meanwhile, O'Neill, 21, joins following his release from Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of last term.
"You can tell he's played at a higher level and has confidence in his ability," boss Neil Cox said of Bunn.
Cox added about O'Neill: "He's a strong lad, holds the ball up and is all about the team, not himself, and that's a really good quality he's bringing to the club."
