Rhys Bennett has played 340 matches in a career that began in 2011

Gillingham have signed former Carlisle United defender Rhys Bennett.

The 29-year-old was a free agent having failed to agree new terms at Carlisle and teams up with Gills boss Steve Evans for the third time having worked with him at Mansfield and Peterborough.

He scored five goals in 26 games for Carlisle last season and has also had spells at Rochdale and Falkirk.

"He has a brilliant attitude, a winning mentality and as a manager you never have enough of them," Evans said.

"He was outstanding for me at Mansfield hence why we took him to Peterborough and he was almost an ever present when the club was, for many weeks, top of League One," Evans added to the club website.

"It was no surprise that within 24 hours the chairman and Rhys came to an agreement and I am delighted to say he has joined us."

