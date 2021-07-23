Leeds United: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips
22 July 2021 - Kalvin Phillips shows off the new Leeds United home kit
Lewis Bate
22 July 2021 - Leeds complete the signing of Lewis Bate from Chelsea
Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts
21 July 2021 - Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts are all smiles as they return to Leeds' pre-season training
Junior Firpo
21 July 2021 - Junior Firpo joins Leeds' pre-season training after signing from Barcelona
Jack Harrison
02 July 2021 - Jack Harrison joins Leeds United on a permanent deal from Manchester City

