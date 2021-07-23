Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has signed a new four-year contract keeping him at the club until 2025.

Son, 29, has scored 107 goals in 280 appearances for the club since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

He has been capped 93 times by South Korea, scoring 27 goals and appearing at two World Cups.

"There was no decision. It was easy. I'm so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon," he said.

"It was already a big honour to play here for six years. The club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I'm very happy to be here."

Tottenham's football managing director Fabio Paratici added: "Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years."

