James Belshaw joined Harrogate in 2017 and made 40 appearances last season

Bristol Rovers have signed goalkeeper James Belshaw for an undisclosed fee from fellow League Two side Harrogate.

The 30-year-old, who played for Rovers as a trialist in the friendly against Plymouth, has agreed a two-year deal.

Boss Joey Barton told the club website external-link Belshaw will be an "excellent" signing.

"The experience he has gained through two promotions and having played a substantial amount last year in League Two will be vital in achieving our objectives season and beyond," he said.

