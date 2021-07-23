Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Jerry Yates scored 20 goals in 44 League One appearances in 2020-21

Blackpool striker Jerry Yates has signed a new three-year deal.

The 24-year-old joined the Seasiders from Rotherham last summer and scored 23 goals in all competitions as they won promotion to the Championship.

"I'm delighted to be extending my stay here and really looking forward to the future," he told the club website. external-link

"To gain promotion at Wembley, particularly given the tough start we had, was a fantastic achievement by everyone at the club."