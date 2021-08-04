Last updated on .From the section Football

The English Football League season begins this weekend with every one of the 72 clubs hoping and dreaming of a successful 2021-22 season.

While many of the EFL's players have had a well-deserved summer rest following a hectic Covid-19-affected 2020-21 season, for a select few their playing time carried on well into the summer as they featured for their national teams.

But how good is your knowledge of the EFL players who played international football this summer?