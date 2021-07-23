Aaron Amadi-Holloway: Burton Albion sign striker on one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion have signed striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway on a one-year contract.
The former Shrewsbury, Oldham and Wycombe player, 28, has spent the summer on trial with the Brewers.
Amadi-Holloway has spent the past two years at Brisbane Roar and SC East Bengal, in Australia and India respectively, playing under ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.
"I create a lot of things for others, I'll cause problems for the defence and always put in the hard work," he said.
The Welshman is Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's 11th summer signing for League One Burton.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.