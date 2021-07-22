Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leicester City's women's side team became a full-time professional outfit last year

Leicester City manager Jonathan Morgan has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.

He has been in charge since 2014 and led the Foxes to the Championship title last season for the first time.

"There was never a doubt that I wanted to continue the journey into the WSL and I'm delighted we were able to get the deal over the line," Morgan said. external-link

"Last season was a great year, it was a formidable year really for us, we won the league and broke records."

The length of Morgan's deal has not been disclosed by the club.

As well as guiding Leicester to promotion, he took them to the League Cup semi-finals and the last eight of the FA Cup, with last season's competition still to be completed.