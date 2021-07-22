Watford: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Last updated on .From the section Watford

Ashley Fletcher
19 July 2021 - New signing Ashley Fletcher gets stuck into Watford pre-season training
Xisco Munoz and Peter Etebo
18 July 2021 - Xisco Munoz gives new signing Peter Etebo instructions at Watford's pre-season training
Dapo Mebude, Kwadwo Baah, Joao Pedro, Dennis Blessed
17 July 2021 - The Hornets are ready for the Premier League
Joshua King
12 July 2021 - Joshua King joins Watford on a two-year deal from Everto

