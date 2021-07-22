Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Falkirk have sent home all staff until Monday following the outbreak

Ayr United are through to the Scottish League Cup last 16 as Group E winners after Falkirk forfeited a second match following a Covid-19 outbreak.

The League 1 club, whose game with Edinburgh City was cancelled on Wednesday, are again unable to field a team for Saturday's closing tie at Ayr.

"A number" of Falkirk players tested positive, with others close contacts.

Ayr are awarded a 3-0 win to finish on 10 points, four clear of Hamilton Academical, with Falkirk bottom.

Six ties have now been forfeited in this summer's group stage, which ends at the weekend.

Falkirk, who are due to begin their league campaign next Saturday against Cove Rangers, say they "continue to liaise with the authorities about future fixtures".