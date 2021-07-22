Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Jack Hunt made 43 appearances in all competitions for Bristol City last season

League One club Sheffield Wednesday have re-signed defender Jack Hunt on a free transfer from Bristol City.

The Owls sold the 30-year-old to the Robins for an undisclosed fee in 2018, and he went on to feature 115 times during his spell at Ashton Gate.

Right-back Hunt first joined Wednesday from Crystal Palace, initially on loan, in the summer of 2015.

He made the switch permanent in January 2016, and made a total of 108 appearances for the Owls.

"There was interest elsewhere but once I heard of Wednesday's interest and spoke to the gaffer [Darren Moore] the decision was easy for me," Hunt told the club website. external-link

"He's told me how he wants the team to play, what he expects from me, and it suits me perfectly."

The South Yorkshire club, who were relegated from the Championship last season, have not disclosed the length of Hunt's contract at Hillsborough.

