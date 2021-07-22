Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Smith Rowe will wear the number 10 shirt for Arsenal in the upcoming season

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract.

The 20-year-old, who came through the Gunners' youth academy, had attracted at least two bids from Aston Villa.

Smith Rowe enjoyed a breakthrough 2020-21 season, notching two goals and four assists in 20 Premier League games.

"As we all saw last season, Emile is an intelligent player with excellent ability," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

"His sharpness on the turn and exceptional vision have already made him a key player for us. His attitude and willingness to learn have also been very impressive."

Smith Rowe has been handed the number 10 shirt for the 2021-22 season, previously worn by Dennis Bergkamp and Mesut Ozil.

The England Under-21 international, who had two years left on his previous deal, had attracted bids of £25m and £30m from Villa.

However, Arsenal had no intention of selling him after he made a significant impression under Arteta having previously been on loan at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town.

"This is another important step forward for us and we're all delighted that Emile has signed a new long-term contract," said Arsenal technical director Edu.

"It's great to see another young player develop through our academy system to become a key part of our first team.

"Emile is a player who represents the future of the club and this is why we have given him the number 10 shirt.

"We have trust in Emile and we know he has the potential to be a beautiful player for many years to come."