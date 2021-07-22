Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune moves to Alaves on a permanent deal
Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune has completed a permanent move to Spanish side Alaves for an undisclosed fee.
The 30-year-old Frenchman spent a successful loan spell at the La Liga outfit during the 2020-21 campaign.
Lejeune joined the Magpies for £8.7m from Eibar in 2017 but suffered two serious knee injuries during his time at the club.
He made 46 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions.