Venue: Sapporo Dome

Japan v Great Britain

Saturday 24th July 2021

  • ChileChile08:30CanadaCanada
  • ChinaChina09:00ZambiaZambia
  • SwedenSweden09:30AustraliaAustralia
  • NetherlandsNetherlands12:00BrazilBrazil
  • New ZealandNew Zealand12:30USAUSA

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1GB11002023
2Canada10101101
3Japan10101101
4Chile100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands110010373
2Brazil11005053
3China100105-50
4Zambia1001310-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11003033
2Australia11002113
3New Zealand100112-10
4USA100103-30
View full Women's Olympic Football tables

