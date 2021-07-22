Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Chris Mueller scored twice on his USA debut against El Salvador last year

Hibernian have signed United States forward Chris Mueller on a pre-contract, with the 24-year-old due to arrive at Easter Road in January 2022.

Mueller, capped twice last year, will leave Orlando City at the end of the MLS season in December.

He has two goals and four assists in 13 games this term, while he netted 10 times in the last league campaign.

"He has a skillset that we think is going to be really well suited to Scotland," said Hibs boss Jack Ross.

"He can score goals and add creativity and he has an impressive mindset as both an athlete and a person."

Mueller made his USA debut last December, scoring twice in a 6-0 friendly win over El Salvador. He also played in the following match against Trinidad & Tobago.

However, he is not included in the current Gold Cup squad.