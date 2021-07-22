Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Steve Seddon played 11 times in the Championship for Birmingham City

Oxford United have signed Birmingham City left-back Steve Seddon for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old - who joined the Blues as a 14-year-old - made seven Championship appearances towards the end of last season for Birmingham City.

Seddon spent the first half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

He has also had loans at Stevenage and Portsmouth - he started for Pompey against Oxford in the League One play-off semi-final second leg last year.

"To bring in someone who has played close to 100 first team games at 23 is great," Oxford United boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

"He adds balance on the left, he is a good character, has lots of energy and I'm sure will give us that balance you need on that side of defence."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.