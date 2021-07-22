Norwich City: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Pierre Lees-Melou
21 July 2021 - Pierre Lees-Melou signs for Norwich, scoring in a 1-0 pre-season victory against Lincoln
Daniel Farke
21 July 2021 - Daniel Farke signs a new four-year contract with Norwich
Max Aarons
20 July 2021 - Norwich pick up a 1-0 win in their pre-season friendly against Lincoln City
Norwich City
16 July 2021 - The Norwich players put in the hard yards in pre-season training
Billy Gilmour
2 July 2021 - Billy Gilmour signs for Norwich City on loan from Chelsea

