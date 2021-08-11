Everton: Can you name the Toffees' team from last season's opener against Tottenham?
Last updated on .From the section Everton
Everton get their 2021-22 Premier League campaign under way against Southampton on Saturday - but can you remember who was in the Toffees' starting XI for last season's opening game against Tottenham?
Can you name Everton's starting XI from their 2020-21 season opener against Tottenham?
|Rank
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
- Our coverage of Everton is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Everton - go straight to all the best content