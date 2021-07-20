Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Stuart McCall has had three spells as manager of Bradford City

Blackpool have appointed former Bradford and Motherwell manager Stuart McCall as their assistant head coach.

The 57-year-old has been out of football since being sacked by the Bantams in December 2020.

"Stuart's reputation and vast experiences within the game command respect," boss Neil Critchley told the club website. external-link

"The knowledge that he has gained from an extensive playing, managerial and coaching career will be invaluable."