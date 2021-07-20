Celtic have made a move for 28-year-old Sheffield United right-back George Baldock their next signing priority, with Rennes' Sacha Boey, Derby County's Nathan Byrne and Manchester City'sKo Itakura, who had a successful loan at Groningen, being other options, while Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is also a target. (Daily Record) external-link

Norway centre-half Kristoffer Ajer has described assistant manager John Kennedy as the "most important" person for him at Celtic as the 23-year-old shared a heartfelt message on social media after sealing his £13m transfer to Brentford. (The Herald) external-link

Tranmere Rovers have made a move to sign 23-year-old Ross Doohan on loan from Celtic, with former Dundee United manager Micky Mellon having been impressed with the goalkeeper during his emergency loan to the Tannadice club last season. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers transfer target Joey Veerman has again criticised his club, Heerenveen, over their £8m asking price for him, with the 22-year-old midfielder insisting he is "ready for something else" after Serie A outfit Verona had a £5m bid rejected. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed that the Scottish Cup winners may have to play both legs of their potential Europa League qualifier clash with Galatasaray at a neutral venue. The Turks are the Saints' likely opponents after being hammered 5-1 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier away to PSV Eindhoven. (The Courier) external-link

Rangers have been left unhappy about the fact Celtic will be able to welcome 18,500 fans along to their Saturday friendly against West Ham United while the Ibrox club can only have 8,500 fans for theirs against Brighton & Hove Albion, which kicks off two hours later, and 12,500 for their glamour friendly with Real Madrid some 24 hours later. (Scottish Sun) external-link