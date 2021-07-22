Sam Foley: Tranmere Rovers sign former Motherwell midfielder on one-year deal
Tranmere Rovers have signed former Motherwell midfielder Sam Foley on a one-year contract.
The 34-year-old, who also played for Newport, Port Vale and Northampton, spent the latter half of last season with the Scottish Premiership side.
"I have been training with the lads for more than a week and the opportunity came up to sign permanently this season and I couldn't wait to sign," he said.
"Tranmere is a massive club, and it is a privilege to play for the club."
