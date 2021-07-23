Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Paul Mullin was last season's League Two player of the year

Forward Paul Mullin has joined Wrexham after he turned down a new contract with Cambridge United.

Mullin scored 34 goals in 50 games for Cambridge last season as they secured promotion to League One.

The 26-year-old had joined Cambridge from Tranmere Rovers last summer following a loan spell at the club in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

"The ambition of the club attracted me here," Mullin said of his Wreham move.

"Rob McElhenney (Wrexham co-owner) gave me a call a couple of nights ago - at that time, I wasn't too sure about making the move.

"But once he outlined the plans for the club, and the plans for me in the future, it was something I really wanted to be a part of and something that just excited me that much that I had to come.

"He really sold the club to me. What they have planned for the club is magnificent and something I want to be a part of."

Mullin has also played for Huddersfield Town, Morecambe, and Swindon Town.

Wrexham's executive director Humphrey Ker said they wanted to make a signing "that would stop people in their tracks."

"It is testimony to the persuasive nature and skill of all those involved in bringing Paul to the club that we landed a target most would have felt was unachievable and we were delighted to provide the financial support to secure his signing," Ker said.