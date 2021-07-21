Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Only Arnaut Danjuma and Dominic Solanke scored more league goals for Bournemouth than Junior Stanislas last season

Junior Stanislas has signed a new two-year contract with AFC Bournemouth.

The 31-year-old has played 166 times for the Cherries since joining on a free transfer from Burnley in the summer of 2014, scoring 37 goals.

The former West Ham winger scored 10 times last season during Bournemouth's run to the Championship play-offs.

He helped Bournemouth win the second tier in his first season having also been a part of Burnley's promotion to the Premier League a year earlier.

"It's dragged out a little but I've always wanted to be here," Stanislas told the club website.

"I'm delighted it's finally over the line and I can now focus my mind on the next two years.

"I want to help this team and this club get back to where we want to be and for me to play my part within that.

"Since I've been here, we've had a lot of success already in moving from the Championship to the Premier League and staying there for five years.

"We were very unfortunate not to have that final push last season and get promoted.

"This season is a new season with a very good squad. There's no reason why we can't achieve the things we achieved before and take them to even higher levels."