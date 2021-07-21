Women's Olympic Football
ZambiaZambia3NetherlandsNetherlands10

Tokyo Olympics: Zambia concede 10 - but still have memorable Olympic debut

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Barbra Banda
Barbra Banda scored a hat-trick for Zambia

Zambia women's football team had an Olympic debut they will never forget - for good and bad reasons - as they faced European champions the Netherlands.

Despite conceding 10 goals against the 2019 World Cup runners-up, the world's 104th-ranked side had plenty of reasons to be cheerful.

Captain Barbra Banda made history for the Copper Queens, scoring her country's first ever women's goal at an Olympics.

The 21-year-old striker, who has also been a professional boxer, went on to score a hat-trick, becoming the first female African player to score three goals at a Games.

Zambia upset the odds to become Africa's sole representative in Tokyo, defeating 2019 Women's World Cup qualifiers Cameroon in a play-off to take the sought-after slot, above even the might of Africa's record nine-time champions Nigeria.

They were huge underdogs against the Netherlands - a side 100 places higher in the world rankings - and the star-studded Dutch, managed by future England boss Sarina Wiegman, were too much for them.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scored four times for the Netherlands, who were also making their debut as they set a new record for the most goals scored by one team in an Olympic game.

Line-ups

Zambia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Nali
  • 8BelemuSubstituted forNamukwasaat 87'minutes
  • 5MulengaSubstituted forMusaseat 72'minutes
  • 3Mweemba
  • 4SiamfukoBooked at 66mins
  • 14Lungu
  • 6Wilombe
  • 12Chitundu
  • 11Banda
  • 10Chanda
  • 9MubangaSubstituted forLubandjiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musonda
  • 2Khosa
  • 7Lubandji
  • 15Musase
  • 19Katongo
  • 20Namukwasa
  • 21Chanda

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 17Janssen
  • 3van der GragtSubstituted forWilmsat 60'minutes
  • 4NouwenSubstituted forvan Esat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5van Dongen
  • 6Roord
  • 14Groenen
  • 10van de DonkSubstituted forPelovaat 72'minutes
  • 7van de SandenSubstituted forJansenat 72'minutes
  • 9MiedemaSubstituted forBeerensteynat 60'minutes
  • 11Martens

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 12Folkertsma
  • 13Pelova
  • 15van Es
  • 16Kop
  • 18Beerensteyn
  • 19Jansen
Referee:
Laura Fortunato

Match Stats

Home TeamZambiaAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home14
Away25
Shots on Target
Home4
Away13
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Zambia Women 3, Netherlands 10.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Zambia Women 3, Netherlands 10.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Lieke Martens tries a through ball, but Lynn Wilms is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Esther Namukwasa.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Zambia Women. Ireen Lungu tries a through ball, but Ochumba Lubandji is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lynn Wilms (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lieke Martens.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lushomo Mweemba (Zambia Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  8. Booking

    Kika van Es (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kika van Es (Netherlands).

  10. Post update

    Barbara Banda (Zambia Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Zambia Women. Esther Namukwasa replaces Margret Belemu.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Kika van Es replaces Aniek Nouwen.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Zambia Women 3, Netherlands 10. Barbara Banda (Zambia Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Zambia Women 2, Netherlands 10. Barbara Banda (Zambia Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Grace Chanda with a through ball.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Zambia Women 1, Netherlands 10. Victoria Pelova (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renate Jansen with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominique Janssen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lieke Martens with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Lushomo Mweemba.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barbara Banda (Zambia Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lushomo Mweemba.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Zambia Women 1, Netherlands 9. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 21st July 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1GB11002023
2Canada10101101
3Japan10101101
4Chile100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands110010373
2Brazil11005053
3China100105-50
4Zambia1001310-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11003033
2Australia11002113
3New Zealand100112-10
4USA100103-30
View full Women's Olympic Football tables

Top Stories