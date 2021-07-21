Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Falkirk have sent home all staff as a precaution after the outbreak

Hosts Edinburgh City have been awarded a 3-0 Scottish League Cup win after a Covid-19 outbreak left Falkirk unable to fulfil Wednesday's Group E match.

The League One club told the SPFL that "a number of players" tested positive, with others classed as close contacts.

It is the fifth tie forfeited because of Covid in this season's group stage.

Falkirk, due to play Ayr United in Saturday's final round of cup games, say they "continue to liaise with the authorities regarding future fixtures".

Edinburgh have now completed their ties and their first 'win' moves them up a place to second bottom on four points, with Falkirk propping up the standings on three points.