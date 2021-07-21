Last updated on .From the section Man City

Both Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Troyes are part of the City Football Group

Manchester City's pre-season game with Troyes has been scrapped because of new Government rules about entering France.

New quarantine restrictions which mean all those returning from France must quarantine for 10 days have proved too difficult for City to overcome.

The two clubs had been due to play on 31 July.

The news comes after it was confirmed City's first pre-season game - against Preston on 27 July - must now be played behind closed doors.

City say the decision to play without fans present at the City Football Academy has been taken because their academy building has been closed since 16 July after a number of positive coronavirus cases.

The precautionary measure is to ensure "the highest standards of safety are maintained" across the CFA site.

Preston's visit is the first time Pep Guardiola's side will have been in action since the Champions League final defeat by Chelsea on 29 May.

Unless City arrange more games, their only other match before their Premier League opener at Tottenham on 15 August is the Community Shield against Leicester at Wembley on 7 August.