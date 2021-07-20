Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Peterborough signed Mo Eisa from Bristol City for a club record fee in 2019

Milton Keynes Dons have signed Peterborough United striker Mo Eisa for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old, who has scored 39 goals in 78 starts in the English Football League, has joined the League One side on a "long-term contract".

"This is a massive club with huge ambitions," Eisa told the club website. external-link

"I am a goalscorer but most importantly I am a team player. I'm looking forward to the style of play as I feel it plays to my strengths."

