Jayden Reid (left) and Gassan Ahadme's arrivals at Fratton Park mean eight new players have joined the League One side's squad this summer

Portsmouth have bolstered their attacking options after signing Norwich City forward Gassan Ahadme on a season-long loan and former Birmingham City striker Jayden Reid.

Reid, 20, has agreed a one-year deal with the club holding an option to extend it for a further 12 months.

He had loans at Barrow and Walsall last season and made four substitute appearances for Blues last July.

Moroccan striker Ahadme, 20, has yet to play a first team game for Norwich.

He played twice for the club's Under 21 side in the EFL Trophy in 2019 and scored a hat-trick for Pompey in a 5-2 pre-season win over Havant and Waterlooville.

"We've seen a lot of Gassan for Norwich U23s - and we liked what we saw," Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley told the club website.

"But we wanted to have a closer look at him with our own eyes and he's been excellent for us in training.

"Jayden is an exciting young player with a lot of potential. He's a good dribbler and has pace, athleticism and energy," added Cowley.

"Also, which is important for us, he has a love for the game and it's been enjoyable working work with him over the past week or so."

