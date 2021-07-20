Last updated on .From the section Scottish

"I haven't done a great job so far to be honest" said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in the wake of their 1-1 Champions League qualifying draw with Midtjylland, as he added: "I don't think we will ever be as badly prepared as we were tonight". (Herald) external-link

Nir Bitton has apologised to Celtic fans on Instagram and said he "lost his head" after he was sent off for Celtic against Midtjylland. (Daily Record) external-link

New Celtic captain Callum McGregor has warned Midtjylland that the tie is not over after the first leg draw in Glasgow. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is not worried that his side have played just two pre-season friendlies before Thursday's European Conference league tie with FK Hacken. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has backed Aberdeen to beat Sweden's FK Hacken in their European Conference League tie. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have moved their flag day celebrations to September 18 instead of the opening game of the season, in the hope of more fans being present following discussions with Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council. (Sun) external-link

Jack Ross believes he must now achieve success at Hibernian after signing a new two-year deal. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts say they are disappointed that they have only been granted permission to allow in 3,023 supporters to Sunday's League Cup fixture with Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Tynecastle. (Scotsman) external-link