Brentford: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Sergi Canos
20 July 2021 - Sergi Canos scores for Brentford in a 2-0 win against Boreham Wood
Joel Valencia
17 July 2021 - Joel Valencia scores for Brentford in a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon
Ivan Toney
19 July 2021 - Brentford's Ivan Toney was the Championship's top scorer last season with 33 goals
Thomas Frank
17 July 2021 - Brentford boss Thomas Frank instructs his players from the touchline during the 1-0 friendly win over AFC Wimbledon
Mads Bidstrup
10 July 2021 - Mads Bidstrup puts in the hard yards before Brentford's first season in the Premier League
David Raya
9 July 2021 - David Raya is all smiles at Brentford's first day of pre-season training

