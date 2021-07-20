Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Ivan Gazidis has been AC Milan's chief executive for the past three years

Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer, his current club AC Milan have confirmed.

The Italian giants said they expect the 56-year-old to make a full recovery.

Gazidis spent 10 years in the Gunners' boardroom before moving to Milan in 2018.

"Of course, there is never a good time for a diagnosis of cancer. But I have a very curable form of cancer and a positive diagnosis," he said.

"I have world-class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the club, and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery."

Milan said in a statement that Gazidis will "remain operational" during his treatment.