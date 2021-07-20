East FifeEast Fife19:45Dundee UtdDundee United
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Stirling
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|5
|3
|Inverness CT
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Peterhead
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|5
|Cove Rangers
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Arbroath
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|East Fife
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|5
|Elgin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forfar
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Dundee
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|3
|Montrose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Ross County
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|5
|Brora Rangers
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|8
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Cowdenbeath
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Livingston
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Alloa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Brechin
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hamilton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Ayr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Albion
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|4
|Falkirk
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Edinburgh City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Motherwell
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Queen's Park
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Queen of Sth
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|3
|4
|Airdrieonians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Annan Athletic
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stranraer
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|6
|2
|East Kilbride
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Clyde
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Kilmarnock
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|5
|Morton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|6
|2
|St Mirren
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Partick Thistle
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|5
|Dumbarton
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|0