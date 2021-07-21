Last updated on .From the section Football

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge has only managed 25 minutes of pre-season action after contracting coronavirus

Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg: Hibernian v Santa Coloma Venue: Easter Road Date: Thursday, 22 July Time: 19:45 BST Coverage : Live commentary on Sportsound and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Manager Jack Ross is eyeing a prolonged run in his first taste of European football as Hibernian take on Santa Coloma of Andorra on Thursday.

Hibs are in the second qualifying round of the new Europa Conference League after finishing third in the Scottish top tier for the first time since 2005.

Santa Coloma beat Mons Calpe from Gibraltar in the previous round.

"We've worked ever so hard to get into Europe and we want to stay in as long as possible," said Ross.

"There are a lot of good teams further down the line but for us, to begin with, it's about ensuring we are as good as we can possibly be on Thursday and we're not thinking beyond that."

The winner of the tie will take on HNK Rijeka from Croatia or Gzira United of Malta in the next round.

"We want to strengthen what we were good at last season and I've felt that the players are approaching this as a big game rather than just easing into the start of the season," added former St Mirren and Sunderland boss Ross, who signed a contract extension this week.

"We've had some disruption with Covid illnesses, but on the pitch the players have been excellent and we've seen that in pre-season matches.

"We've tried to have the same consistency of preparation as we would for any domestic game. We've been as thorough as we could be in the timeframe."

Hibs have been given permission for 4,700 fans to attend the first leg as they embark on a first European campaign since 2018-19.

On that occasion they beat Runavik of the Faroe Islands and Greek side Asteras Tripolis before succumbing to Molde, then managed by Manchester United's Ole Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in Europa League qualifying.

Team news

Hibs midfielder Chris Cadden is facing six weeks out with a thigh muscle tear and the tie may come too soon for winger Jamie Murphy, who is working his way back to fitness.

Summer signing Jake Doyle-Hayes has resumed training after a knock, while left-back Josh Doig and striker Christian Doidge will be in the squad but may not start after being laid low by coronavirus during pre-season.

Midfielder Steven Bradley, 19, impressed in friendly wins over Arsenal and Raith Rovers and could be in the frame for a first competitive start.

Santa Coloma's squad includes former Hamilton Academical player Andreu Ramos.

What else do we know about Santa Coloma?

Santa Coloma are the dominant force in Andorran football, having won 13 titles and 10 domestic cups, but finished third last season.

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Albert Jorquera led them to a 5-1 aggregate win over Mons Calpe in the first qualifying round.

This is the club's 18th foray into European competition and they have never won away from home.

Next week's second leg will be played behind closed doors.