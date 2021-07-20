Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Lukas Jensen ended the 2020-21 season on loan with Bolton Wanderers as they won promotion from League Two

Carlisle United have signed Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old Dane spent time on loan in League Two with Bolton last season but did not make a competitive appearance for the Trotters.

"He joins us on-loan from Burnley where he's held in high regard," boss Chris Beech told the club website. external-link

"He's been around a promotion-winning environment and that will have done him a lot of good."

