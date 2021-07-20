Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Swindon Town are back in League Two after being relegated from League One last season

Swindon Town chairman Lee Power has transferred his shares in the club, BBC Radio Wiltshire understands.

The Robins have been the subject of a takeover bid by Australian businessman Clem Morfuni, who has a minority stake.

It would end a lengthy ownership battle for the League Two club which has seen it fight recent financial problems.

The EFL has yet to confirm a change of ownership with Morfuni still waiting to hear if he has passed the league's owners' and directors' test.

The Australian businessman has been involved in a High Court legal battle with Power over the ownership of the club - with Power ordered to sell the Wiltshire side to Morfuni's Axis company against his wishes.

The club is under a transfer embargo having paid players and staff just 60% of their June wages and has no manager.

Swindon were relegated from League One last season and have just nine contracted senior players with the new campaign less than three weeks away.

Boss John McGreal and his assistant Rene Gilmartin quit the club in June after just a month in charge, chief executive Steve Anderson has departed and director of football Paul Jewell is also understood to have left the County Ground.

The local council, who own the stadium, have taken legal action against the club for not paying rent since April 2020.

The club and Power are still the subject of Football Association charges regarding the ownership and funding of the club.

In April, Power, along with sports agency First Touch Pro Management and its company director Michael Standing, were charged with breaching FA rules on ownership.

Standing, a former Aston Villa trainee who had spells at Bradford and Walsall, had previously stated he acquired 50% of Swindon's holding company when Power bought the Robins in 2013.

But under FA regulations, agents are not allowed to own clubs because of potential conflicts of interest.