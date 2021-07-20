Manchester City: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Fernandinho
19 July 2021 - Fernandinho is back in pre-season training after signing a new one-year contract with City
Benjamin Mendy and Riyad Mahrez
19 July 2021 - Benjamin Mendy and Riyad Mahrez return to pre-season training showing off their Phil Foden haircuts
Pep Guardiola
19 July 2021 - Pep Guardiola returns to the Manchester City Football Academy with a smile before pre-season training

