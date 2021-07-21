Crystal Palace: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Crystal Palace

Luka Milivojevic
19 July 2021 - Luka Milivojevic gets ready for the start of the 2021-22 Premier League at Palace pre-season training
Marc Guehi
18 July 2021 - Crystal Palace sign defender Marc Guehi from Chelsea on a five-year deal
Wilfried Zaha
17 July 2021 - Wilfried Zaha stays hydrated after scoring in Palace's 1-0 win against Walsall
Patrick Vieira
17 July 2021 - Patrick Vieira gets off to a winning start as Crystal Palace manager with a 1-0 pre-season victory over Walsall

