Frenchman Timothee Dieng began his career with Brest before moving to England to join Oldham in 2014

League Two club Exeter City have signed midfielder Timothee Dieng on a free transfer from Southend United.

The 29-year-old, who failed to agree terms on a new deal with the Shrimpers after their relegation to the National League, has signed a one-year contract.

Former Oldham Athletic and Bradford City man Dieng scored nine goals in 113 appearances during a three-year spell with Southend.

"Tim is vastly experienced," Grecians boss Matt Taylor told the club website. external-link

"With the departures of Nicky Law and Jake Taylor it was the right thing to do to bring in another midfield player.

"We're really looking forward to the impact he can have."

