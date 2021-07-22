Everton: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Demarai Gray
22 July 2021 - Everton's new signing Demarai Gray returns to the Premier League
Asmir Begovic
21 July 2021 - New signing Asmir Begovic arrives in Florida with the team
Andros Townsend
20 July 2021 - Andros Townsend joins Everton
Jean-Philippe Gbamin
17 July 2021 - Jean-Philippe Gbamin scores his first Everton goal in a pre-season training match against Blackburn Rovers
James Rodriguez
17 July 2021 - James Rodriguez gets some minutes on the clock for Everton in a 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers
Rafael Benitez and Alex Iwobi
13 July 2021 - New Everton manager Rafael Benitez instructs Alex Iwobi at pre-season training
Anthony Gordon
10 July 2021 - Anthony Gordon scores as Everton beat Accrington Stanley 3-0 in a training match in Halewood

