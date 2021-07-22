Southampton: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Che Adams on a bike
21 July 2021 - Che Adams goes on a team-building bike ride with team-mates
Nathan Redmond
19 July 2021 - Nathan Redmond during pre-season training
Ralph Hasenhuttl
19 July 2021 - Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl talks to players during a pre-season training session
Michael Obafemi and Moussa Djenepo
15 July 2021 - Moussa Djenepo joins his Southampton team-mates on a bike ride after returning from international duty with Mali
Theo Walcott
7 July 2021 - Southampton announce Theo Walcott as a new permanent signing after a successful loan spell from Everton last season
Theo Walcott and Nathan Redmond
7 July 2021 - New Southampton signing Theo Walcott takes on team-mate Nathan Redmond after re-joining his first senior club for pre-season
Romain Perraud
2 July 2021 - Southampton announce the new signing of Romain Perraud from Ligue 1 side Brest

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport