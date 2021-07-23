Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Matt Crooks started at Huddersfield and had spells at clubs such as Scunthorpe, Accrington, Rangers and Northampton

Middlesbrough have signed versatile midfielder Matt Crooks from Rotherham United on a three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old was one of the stand-out players in a difficult last season, scoring seven goals in 42 games as the Millers were relegated to League One.

"I'm delighted to have got him. I've liked Matthew for many years," boss Neil Warnock told the club website. external-link

"He's a wholehearted player that I think the fans will take to."

Although principally a central midfielder, Crooks played in several positions for Rotherham including out wide and in attack.

He joins Joe Lumley, Sammy Ameobi, Uche Ikpeazu and Lee Peltier in committing to Warnock's side for the forthcoming season.

