Rangers and Livingston met behind closed doors at Ibrox last season

Rangers have been given permission to have 17,000 fans at Ibrox for the start of their Scottish Premiership defence against Livingston on 31 July.

The club have also been cleared to accommodate 8,500 for Saturday's friendly with Brighton and 12,750 the following day against Real Madrid.

And Rangers expect "a full house" for the home leg of their Champions League qualifier on 10 August.

Steven Gerrard's side have been drawn to face Malmo or HJK Helsinki.

The away leg of that tie will be on 3 or 4 August, before remaining Scottish coronavirus rules are expected to be lifted on 9 August.

Restrictions eased on Monday, two days after Rangers had a limited number of fans at their friendly with Arsenal.

Celtic Park will host 9,000 supporters for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland. Should Celtic progress, they will face PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray in the round Rangers enter the competition.

On Thursday, Hibernian are allowed 4,700 fans at their Europa Conference League qualifying home leg against Santa Coloma, while 5,655 can attend Aberdeen's home game against Hacken in the same competition.