Arsenal: 2021-22 pre-season preparations in pictures

Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Albert Sambi Lokonga
19 July 2021 - Arsenal announce the signing of Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga
Eddie Nketiah
17 July 2021 - Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates after scoring in the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Rangers
Nuno Tavares
17 July 2021 - New signing Nuno Tavares scores on his debut for Arsenal in a pre-season friendly against Rangers
Mikel Arteta
16 July 2021 - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta leads pre-season preparations ahead of a friendly against Rangers
Kieran Tierney
14 July 2021 - Kieran Tierney returns from holiday to join Arsenal's pre-season training
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
14 July 2021 - Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is all smiles during pre-season training in Scotland
Emile Smith-Rowe scores for Arsenal against Hibernian
13 July 2021 - Emile Smith-Rowe scores for Arsenal in their opening pre-season match. The Gunners lost 2-1 at Hibernian
Nuno Tavares
10 July 2021 - Arsenal announce the signing of Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport